3 SOLDIERS SOLDIER ON WITH E24M CLAIM AGAINST ARMY

MBABANE –The three USDF members who were dismissed for theft of fuel are soldiering on with their quest for what they believe to be justice.



The trio of Nkosikayikhethi Nxumalo, Vusimuzi Hlatswako and Mpendulo Mngomezulu have taken the Army Commander, Lieutenant General Sobantu Dlamini, to court where they are demanding compensation for, among other things, unfair dismissal.

Hlatshwako and Mngometulu have caused to be issued combined summons, which were filed on Tuesday, where they demand payment of the amounts of E11 260 894.70 and E13 202 374.10 respectively at nine per cent per annum. They want inflation to be calculated at five per cent.



Mngomezulu informed the court that they were allegedly constructively and unfairly dismissed from the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) by the lieutenant general on May 30, 2007.

The veracity of these allegations is still to be tested in court. The dismissed soldiers are represented by Leo Ndvuna Dlamini of S.A. Nkosi Attorneys.

He further told the court that the decision to dismiss them from the army was set aside by the High Court which ordered that they be reinstated with full pay of arrear salaries.

The dismissed soldiers submitted that the army dismissed them despite the court order reinstating them to their positions.



Dismissal



As a result of the army’s alleged failure and or refusal to reinstate them, Mngomezulu said his former employer was in contempt of court. He stated that due to the alleged constructive dismissal, he has suffered damages in the amount of E13 202 374.10.

“Despite the ongoing dispute from the date of unlawful demand, reinstatement order and lawful demand, the second respondent (army commander) refuses and or neglects to pay the aforesaid amounts which are due and payable by the defendant and plaintiff,” Mngomezulu submitted.



Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) Legal Advisor Vusi Kunene, said since the matter between the army and the three soldiers was long settled, they were now merely clutching at straws.