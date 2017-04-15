NO FORGIVENESS FOR SINNING KNOWINGLY – QUEEN

LOBAMBA – “Those who sin knowingly will never be forgiven by God.”

.

This was said by Her Majesty the Indlovukazi (Queen Mother) yesterday at Lobamba during the Easter Services national prayer.

She said the Bible informed them that even if people’s sins were red as blood; God forgives them if they repent.

“This does not mean those who sin deliberately will be forgiven, only those who sin without knowing will be forgiven,” Her Majesty said.



She informed the congregation that all who attended the national prayer would not have their sins forgiven should they continue sinning because they now knew the truth.

“If you sin now, your sins will not be forgiven because you know the truth,” the Queen Mother stated.

She said those who sin unknowingly will be forgiven.



The reason God sent His son to come and die for people on earth was because He saw that the devil made people to sin and they did not know it, according to Her Majesty the Queen.

She said God asked His son to come to earth and give light to the people so they could see that the devil was making them sin.

Her Majesty said preachers had shared the word of God and they spoke just the truth.



The Queen mother said she is emotionally touched by the Bible, where Jesus asked God to forgive human beings as they were not aware that they were sinning.

Jesus suffered for human sins and not his and this was imperative for people to always remember during the commemoration of his death and resurrection.

She said it was important to also note that Jesus asked God to forgive the people because they were not aware that they were sinning.

“We received the grace of being forgiven as sinners who did not even deserve that forgiveness.”



Her Majesty added that the King of heavens descended down to earth to suffer for sins committed by the people.