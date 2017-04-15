DON’T TAKE YOUR DREAMS FOR GRANTED

MBABANE – Traditional healers agree with pastors who say a dream is one way the spirit communicates to that person.



Bishop Alexander Mwami of Holy Ghost Firehouse, Nelspruit, South Africa, who was among guest preachers during last week’s Destiny International Christian Centre’s Barrier Breakers Conference, spoke of how Christians fail to take action when being warned by his or her spirit of events taking place in the spiritual world in the form of dreams.

Traditional healer Matjekwane Mahlalela identified with a number of dream interpretations given by the bishop, such as having sex in a dream being a bad experience not to be taken lightly.



Mahlalela described having su­ch a dream as an attack by a ro­a­ming carnal spirit with the sole intention of causing havoc in the dreamer’s real life.

Echoing the bishop’s preaching, the traditional healer said a person being tormented by this spirit in dreams was most likely to suffer miscarriages, totally fail to conceive and “if she had a stupid husband the marriage will collapse.”

Mahlalela said there were many things that come with dreams and the meanings vary from one person to another.



He further mentioned that it also depends how the dream manifests itself adding that for some, what they see in a dreams, happens as is in real life.



Tradition



“Even in our Swazi tradition, when you have sex in your dream it is something considered with everything to do with an evil spirit that takes a human shape in the dream-tikoloshi. It is a flouting carnal spirit meant to harm the dreamer and can be in the form of a woman where a man will dream having sex with a woman.”

He said dreams with snakes were a warning about a person so close to you but with evil thoughts about you, evil intentions for you or someone badmouthing or speaking evil things to others about you.

Dogs in a dream have a number of different meanings and it was therefore difficult to out rightly interpret a dream about them.



“For some, dreaming of a dog biting him means that person will face arrest or have a case to answer. With others it might mean something, which has to do with family spirits (tidalwa takubo). The same with dreaming water, meanings vary a lot. However, clean water symbolises good tidings.”