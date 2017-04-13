LETTER TO HILLARY ASKING FOR DAGGA REFERENDUM

MBABANE – A referendum could be the only solution to end the cold war that is brewing between the country’s legislators and the executive.



This was an observation made by a concerned citizen following the ongoing debates about legalising the cultivation of cannabis in the country.

Currently, the country has joined many countries which are advocating the legalisation of the cultivation of the herb for medical and industrial purposes as opposed to smoking it. However, dagga remains illegal in the country

While the country waits in eagerness for the outcomes of the research of the uses of dagga, the concerned citizen seems to be ahead about same.



According to his statement sent to this publication, Sifiso Ndlangamandla registered his concerns about the ongoing debates which he termed as ‘a cold war’ over the legailisation of the cultivation and manufacturing of the herb for medical and industrial use.

Like Nkilongo Member of Parliament Hans Steffen, who advocated research to ascertain the uses of the herb in Parliament, Ndlangamandla opined that if the cultivation and manufacturing of dagga was to be legalised, the country could earn over E24 billion per annum.



Figuratively, he said this meant that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be triple in two years’ time after the commencement of the project.

“The cold war of dissent among our MPs has escalated to dizzying heights as I shall prove and quote the prime minister saying in the Times of Swaziland “Asingafihlelani kute I draft lesitayenta. Forget about legalising dagga,” Ndlangamandla said.

He lamented the fact that on the other hand, the legislators were scampering around a five-man task team to go to Israel among other counties to source information on how to legalise dagga.

The concerned citizen admitted to the fact that cannabis had some disadvantages just like other products, however, he wondered why they were not treated equally as dagga.

He has since written a letter to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs , Edgar Hillary where he is applying for the holding of a referendum on the legalisation of cannabis.

Ndlangamandla urged the legislators to consider the will of the electorate, who elected them to Parliament.



“They should not ask if we can but how we as the electorate asking that cannabis be legalised can have enacted stringent laws to safeguard them as per the findings of the task committee,” he said.