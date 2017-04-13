PARENTS WITHDRAW PUPIL WHO ‘PROPHESIES’, BEATS TEACHER

ZANDONDO – Parents were compelled to withdraw their daughter from school after complaints that she would make prophecies to pupils and teachers alike.



Her condition is said to have been treated as a serious case after she allegedly beat up a teacher during the Christian gathering at schools known as Scripture Union (SU).

Drama unfolded at Ka-Zandondo Secondary School after the pupil who was supposedly possessed by demons allegedly beat up a female teacher in front of traumatised pupils just after the SU service had ended.

The 18-year-old pupil is allegedly possessed by a demon that dislikes people who bleach their skin as that, according to her, is associated with evil.



*Simphiwe’s questionable behaviour is said to have begun at the Scripture Union when she went up to the podium to testify as per the teacher’s request. The assaulted teacher, Fortunate Nkambule, is also the SU President.

Nkambule said it was normal that most people did not know how to testify in church but Simphiwe’s testimony was quite strange as she called out a couple of pupils and interrogated their behaviour during her testimony.

“When she started talking, she introduced herself in a boastful manner. She mentioned all her names and all her nicknames. She then pointed out to one of the girls at the union and told her to stop the things she was doing. When a male pupil tried to start a song, she stopped him and reminded the pupil of some things they had talked about in private,” said Nkambule.



The teacher said after the service, she spoke with the pupils who were called out by Simphiwe but they said they did not know what was going on with their schoolmate. Out of concern, she ordered them to call Simphiwe so she could establish if anything was wrong.

“We had a normal conversation with her. I asked her about school and how everything was at home. I even asked her which church she went to and she told me. She also told me that her parents did not attend church with her. She seemed fine at the time. Just before school was over, a teacher came to the staff room to report that Simphiwe was in a classroom and acting strangely.

We went up to the class and when we got there she was soaking wet,” Nkambule recalled.

The teacher said Simphiwe was praying loudly on her knees, with her hands in the air and she reportedly kept on repeating ‘the devil is a liar’. She said she pulled a chair, sat next to her and asked her what was going on, but she was met with hostility and slaps on her thighs. Nkambule said Simphiwe used all her might as she slapped her across the lap but she remained calm.