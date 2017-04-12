ARMY RECRUIT DIES 5 DAYS AFTER ARRIVAL AT MBULUZI

MANZINI- Exactly five days after his arrival at the Mbuluzi Infantry, a male recruit has left his baffled following his death after his stomach started swelling.



Wonder Dlamini (32) left his home, Mpholi, near Fairview last Tuesday and boarded one of the trucks belonging to the Umbutfo Swaziland Defense Force (USDF) together with others who had dreams of being part of the army. However two days after his arrival at Mbuluzi, he is said to have complained of a severe stomach ache and feeling weak.

His colleagues immediately informed training agents who promptly attended to Dlamini and took him to the army doctor. The aspiring USDF member was given medication and tablets at the infantry school, however his condition is said of have worsened between Friday and Saturday morning.



USDF officials then made a decision that he be taken to hospital as his stomach had started swelling at the time. Dlamini was rushed to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital on Saturday by a USDF team and upon arrival there, medical doctors recommended that he had to be operated on.

Information gathered from his wife, Sisana Hlatjwayo, is that Dlamini flatly refused to be operated at the hospital after doctors had suggested that he contact his family members to sign the operation forms.



“After he refused to be operated on, he was given medication and returned to Mbuluzi with the USDF officials. However on Sunday, his condition worsened such that they had to take him back to the same hospital. I was called and informed of his bad condition.When I got there, he was really sick, his stomach was so big and shiny and when one of the medical doctors touched it, he told us that he did not have an idea what my husband was suffering from. He was in so much pain and the stomach kept on swelling and he could not even relieve himself,” Hlatjwayo added.

She further stated that the family felt her husband was not examined properly or given the right attention while at the hospital. Hlatjwayo said despite wreathing in pain, he was not given any pain reliever, especially in a form of an injection.



Hlatjwayo said he was only given intravenous fluids despite that his temperature seemed to be on the high side, his legs were not functioning and he constantly complained of pain.

“Medical doctors then asked him what he wanted to do and he suggested that he be taken to his church, at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) for prayer.

