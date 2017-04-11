FORGET ABOUT LEGALISING DAGGA – PM TELLS MPS

LOBAMBA – Members of Parliament (MPs) were yesterday reminded who is boss when Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini minced no words in telling them that Cabinet would not be bringing any Bill aimed at legalising dagga.



“Asingafihlelani kute nje i-draft lesitoyenta,” said the PM, which loosely means he did not want to beat about the bush, but the Executive arm of government would not consider doing such.

This news was not received well by the MPs, who felt that the pm was keen on not implementing a possible House resolution.

The PM’s response followed a motion moved by Manzini North MP Jan Sithole, who, speaking on Standing Order No.58 said he was disturbed that the PM had last week during the breakfast meeting with the Editors Forum put it clear that Cabinet would not implement any law legalising cannabis.



MP Sithole said the PM had disregarded the Privileges Act in that he repeated statements or spoke on issues that had been discussed in Parliament at another forum.

He was making reference to the five member select committee which was chosen in the House to investigate the possible use of cannabis in the medical and manufacturing sectors to boost the economy.

Sithole said at no point did the Members of Parliamnet talk about legalising dagga.



“Even the national commissioner of police addressed the same issue just the next day. what does this say about the integrity of this House when another member can analyse and put it to finality?” wondered Sithole.

He was supported by Nkwene MP Sikhumbuzo Dlamini, who said he was also called by a colleague who told him to switch on his radio as the PM went on to say that the 10th Parliament would not deal with such issues.

MP Dlamini said it was common that the pm and national commissioner always responded in other avenues on issues discussed in Parliament.

The Nkwene MP said as MPs they had the powers to recall a law for amendment.



He further said they had an oversight role over the executive and said the PM needed to go back to the media and withdraw his statements.

“We will be afraid to come here and submit other motions, the PM must let us work on the issue as the select committee as it has now been clouded,” said the MP.