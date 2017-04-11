GOVT ‘BOWS’ TO US DEMANDS TO RETAIN AGOA

LOBAMBA – If the words of Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini are anything to go by, then the country is ready to bow down to the eight demands of the United States of America in order to regain its AGOA status.



The PM, speaking during a meeting for the Senate Portfolio Committee, assured senators that the country was closer to meeting the demands that were made by the United States of America (USA) government.

During the meeting, the PM formally requested the portfolio committee to halt the finalisation of the Public Order Bill, 2016 and Suppression of Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2016 for a few days until government was done with sorting the eight demands which were made by the Americans.



He mentioned that from the consultations and meetings that they had with the American representatives, the prospects of retaining AGOA looked positive.

“We are here to request that the Bills not be passed until we come back to present the additional amendments that were demanded by the Americans. We will be meeting them again on Wednesday (tomorrow) so it is promising,” he said.

He said after the meeting, his office would be ready to make a presentation at Senate anytime and said even if they suggested Thursday this week there was no problem.

Senators agreed to the request and suggested that the PM’s office would be given the opportunity to make its presentation after the Easter Holidays.



The eight concerns which were raised by the US Government included that the notification time should be reduced from seven days to a maximum of 48 hours. Currently, unions have to notify government within seven days before their planned activity.

According to the US government, the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on freedom of association and assembly together with the African Commission, the international best practice appears to recommend a maximum of 48 hours notice prior to an assembly.



The Americans further complained about the size of the group that triggers the notification requirement. They said in the Bill it was not clear how many people could form such a group.

It argued that as per the reports of the UN Human Rights Council, notifications should not be required for assemblies that do not require preparation by state authorities and assemblies with fewer than 50 participants.



