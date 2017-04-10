POLICE CONSTABLE FAILS EXAM, COMMITS SUICIDE

LAVUMISA – A police officer apparently hanged himself because he was unable to absorb the pressure to score well in his confirmation examination at the Matsapha Police College.



The examination refers to an assessment which newly-recruited police officers must pass in order to be confirmed as police officers. However, one is not dismissed from the service simply because they have failed the examination. Instead, those who fail to make it are given another opportunity to sit for the examination, according to the police.

The exam usually lasts two days and is generally comprised of a set of two papers.



Information gathered was that the suicide victim had already sat for the first instalment of the examination, and that he was due to write the last part on the following day when he decided to take his own life.

The 30-year-old police constable who was among the group of police recruits who took part in a pass-out parade recently, probably died on Thursday after hanging himself using a rope.

He was on Friday found hanging from a tree situated not far from the police camp at the Lavumisa Police Station where he had been deployed after leaving college.



Information gathered at the police station was that the officer had never talked about his suicidal thoughts to any of his colleagues, nor his superiors.

Even though his intent was not clear, most officers at the police station believe the deceased was a bit apprehensive about the outcome of the confirmation examination that he had written with other colleagues earlier on during the day.

What raised suspicion was that the officer simply disappeared from the police camp soon after they sat for the assessment.



Reports are that on the day he disappeared, he told his roommate that he was going to prepare for the last instalment of the examination but he never came back to the house to sleep that night.

Witnesses said he just went off on his own without being clear about where he was going to study in preparation for the exam. Officers began to suspect something was amiss when he didn’t make the trip to the final paper. Moreover, when his colleagues returned from writing the exam on Friday afternoon, the officer’s whereabouts still could not be ascertained.



A search party was then commissioned and it took the officers a while to locate the man’s whereabouts. His body was found dangling from a tree near the police camp.

Witnesses disclosed that there was no sign of life from the officer, and no sign of struggle or foul play when the body was eventually discovered.



