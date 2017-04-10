EX-TV MAN ARRESTED FOR FAKE NOTES IN MOZ

MBABANE – Former Channel Swazi News anchor, who is also erstwhile Communications Officer at SWANNEPHA Khanyakwezwe Dlamini, has been arrested in Mozambique.



Dlamini was arrested in Maputo last Monday, allegedly for being involved in a syndicate that allegedly ‘cleans’ counterfeit money.

SWANNEPHA is an acronym for Swaziland National Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS. Dlamini appeared in court last Thursday, but was not granted bail as he was sent back to jail. He is currently a guest at the Maputo Central Prison (Machava).



According to highly placed sources and submissions made in court by the police, Dlamini allegedly used to travel to Mozambique with an unknown amount of counterfeit notes, which were mostly in South African Rands and sometimes Dollars.

“He allegedly worked with a crew whom he would give the fake notes to and they in turn would somehow change the money into Metical, which is the Mozambican currency,” said a source close to the matter.

It was alleged that after Dlamini’s agents had been able to clean the money into Metical, they would then call him and tell him that the deed was done and he would travel from Swaziland to Mozambique to collect it. “He would allegedly then go to legitimate outlets and ask to change the money into Rands or Dollars as he was travelling back to Swaziland where he would not be able to use the Mozambican currency,” said the source. Leading to his arrest, the Mozambican police are said to have gotten hold of one of the people Dlamini allegedly dealt with.



The individual who was caught was told by the police to call the suspect and tell him that his money was ready.

“He allegedly called him last week Sunday and they agreed to meet at one of their usual meeting spots on Monday, which was when the police pounced on him,” alleged the source.

Dlamini has as a result remained in jail and on Thursday, after the short hearing, he was sent back to custody after the police told the courts that they were still looking for more people that he might have worked with.

The Swazi High Commissioner’s office in Maputo was contacted and informed about Dlamini’s incarceration.



When called for comment, Swazi Consul to Mozambique Sigayoyo Magongo confirmed that the matter had been reported to them. He said they had also contacted his family in Swaziland and some of the officials were making plans to go and see him in prison.

The suspect was once a news- reader at Channel Swazi TV station where he also hosted a talk show.