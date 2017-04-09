MASS HOMESTEADS FACE DEMOLITION IN HHOHHO

PIGG’S PEAK – Having access to accommodation is every human’s basic need and right but the Land Management Board (LMB) is gearing itself to disregard this and demolish about 150 homesteads in the northern Hhohho region.



A minimum of 750 people might be left homeless when the statistics of the last population census are anything to go by. The statistics postulate that a majority of households in Swaziland are inhabited by a minimum of five people.

The looming mass demolition will be spearheaded by the LMB, whose Chairman is former Minister of Agriculture Clement Dlamini.



Speaking to the Times SUNDAY the man who hails from Kukhanyeni, in the Manzini region, said the home owners who will feel the wrath of the LMB are those who have constructed their homes on land which was reserved as grazing lands and farm lands. This, he said, was perpetuated by defiant chiefs and governors who acted against the directive of the authorities who ordered that there should be no settlement on grazing lands and farm lands.

Dlamini said the LMB has noted that there are a lot of structures built on pastures and Swazi Nation Land (SNL) that is meant for farming.



For a start, the LMB will focus on areas in the northern Hhohho region. According to Dlamini, areas where the demolitions will be undertaken include Mlumati, Mashobeni, Msahweni, Ludzibini, Luhlekweni, Herefords, Mhlangatane, Matfuntini, Mavula, Timphisini and Buhleni.

According to the Constitution, the LMB is entrusted to look at land management issues.



“All homesteads on farming and grazing land must be removed because no one is authorised to acquire land without approval from traditional authorities. Swazi Nation Land is under the control of His Majesty, the King and Ingwenyama and there is a normal procedure of acquiring land. It is illegal to buy land especially on Swazi Nation Land,” he said.



He went on to say that some of the structures built in these areas stand to be brought down following the disobedience of some of the chiefs and headmen (tindvuna) who settled on farming and grazing lands.

“The Land Management Board has given the traditional authorities a one-month ultimatum to solve this problem, failing which the affected homesteads face demolition,” he said.

He said the chiefs and headmen involved in this matter have to find alternative land for the people.