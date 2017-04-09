BRING DEFIANT TEACHERS TO BOOK, TSC ORDERS REOS

MBABANE – Teachers are supposed to be role models to the pupils they teach at schools but same cannot be said about some teachers in the country as they are accused of disrespecting their profession through absenteeism, absconding and insubordination.



This emanates from the fact that the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) is demanding action on the rise of cases of the aforesaid antics.

The TSC has already written a letter to the Regional Education Officers (REOs) around the country regarding the matter.

Absenteeism is the habit of not being at school or work when you should be for no good reason. Abscondment is when one suddenly leaves a place of work without permission, while Insubordination is when one shows an uruly behavior towards superiors.



In a letter dated March 7, 2017 written by the TSC‘s Executive Secretary Mduduzi Nkambule which Times SUNDAY has seen, he highlighted the commission’s concerns over the alarming rate of the above cited unprofessional acts.

“The commission notes with concern that absenteeism, abscondment and insubordination cases are on the rise. The commission, therefore, requests your office to forward such cases so that they are urgently dealt with for the smooth operation of the Teaching Service. It is emphasised that abscondment, absenteeism and insubordination bring the school to a state of anarchy and your office is therefore urged to give such matters the urgency they deserve so as to curb such conduct,” reads the letter.



Wellington Mdluli, Lubombo REO confirmed receipt of the said letter. He explained that the letter was meant for his office to engage with the affected schools.

He also confirmed that there were cases that involved the three subjects.



“We do engage schools over these through workshops, however, in some cases you find that there are inaccurate cases of absenteeism because when we investigate, at times, we discover that, in actual fact, that particular case had a teacher who eventually produced a sick sheet. We normally rely on information from head teachers hence I cannot boldly say the Lubombo region has a lot of cases than the other regions,” Mdluli said.

Macanjana Motsa, Schools Manger in the Ministry of Education and Training, said the matter needed a comment from the Teaching Service Commission. She however, confirmed that she had a lot of cases of absenteeism in her office. She explained that for her to make a charge, she relied on information from the REOs.