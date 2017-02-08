EX-PM SOTSHA DIES

MANKAYANE – Former Prime Minister Sotsha Dlamini has died. He was aged 77. The former PM’s death could not have come at a worse time for the country since the kingdom is fresh from mourning the death of Obed Dlamini, who succeeded Sotja as PM in 1989. Government Spokesperson Percy Simelane acknowledged receiving a report on the death of the former PM.



He said government officials were yet to discuss funeral arrangements with the bereaved family. Information gathered was that the former head of government had been taken to the Mankayane Government Hospital, where he passed away yesterday morning while receiving treatment.

He was admitted to the facility on the previous evening, according to a family member.



The relative said Dlamini had complained of stomach ache on Monday evening, and had to be rushed to the health facility where medical personnel suggested he be hospitalised so that they could monitor his situation.

One of the former prime minister’s sons, who was interviewed yesterday morning, disclosed that he had been informed about his father’s illness on Monday evening, and the next thing he received a call the following morning notifying him that he had died.



“I am still to go home after receiving the call in the morning (yesterday). There is nothing much I can say for now until I get official word from the elders in the family,” said the grieving son.

This publication further spoke to one of the deceased’s daughters, who said the family was devastated by the loss.



“I just got off the phone and someone was sharing the sad news. Even though we were aware of his deteriorating health, we never expected something like this to happen. But its better you talk to my elder sister who may be in a position to say something,” said the former PM’s younger daughter.