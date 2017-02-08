MALE TEACHER PUNCHES, DRAGS FEMALE COLLEAGUE

MBABANE – It was a horrific experience for a female teacher of Evangelical Primary School, who was punched and later dragged inside a classroom by her male colleague.



Estela Banda, who is originally from Zimbabwe but currently resides in Manzini assaulted Benele Dlamini with fists and further dragged her on the floor inside the classroom in the school.



As a result, Banda was arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Appearing before Mbabane Principal Magistrate Fikile Nhlabatsi Banda pleaded guilty to the charge.

Asked why he behaved in such an unprofessional manner, Banda informed the court that Dlamini came to his classroom and accused him of reporting her criticism to the administration.



“She said I told the administration that I heard her complaining that there were a lot of free periods in the school. A free period is the time when pupils spend some time without a lesson.

“As she talked to me, she would push me,” claimed Banda. He said it was when he pushed Dlamini back that the fight ensued.



A medical report that was presented as part of evidence confirmed that Dlamini sustained injuries during the heat of the assault. Nhlabatsi found Banda guilty of the offence and as a result, he was convicted.



In mitigation of the sentence, Banda informed the court that he had realised that he was wrong.

He said as a result of his wrongdoing, he apologised to Dlamini and the school administration.



In view of the circumstances, Nhlabatsi warned Banda against taking the law into his own hands.

She advised him to engage the relevant authorities whenever he had differences with his colleagues. Banda was sentenced to two years imprisonment with an option to pay a E2 000 fine.