MUM, 3 KIDS GO MISSING AFTER CLASH WITH HUBBY

MBABANE – A married woman, Aalong woth her three children have gone missing for over a week after having marital problems with her husband.



Gcebile Dlamini (28) left for her parental home at Eluvinjelweni after she started having marital problems with her husband.

The two families later addressed the issue which was causing problems in the marriage and Gcebile was told to return to her marital home at Sigangeni with her three children, who are all girls.



On February 1, 2017, she called her husband and informed him to come and fetch them at the Mbabane Bus Rank.

However, when he arrived there, he did not find her or the children at the spot she had initially said they would wait for him.

He tried to call her on her mobile phone and found that it had been switched off.



He went back home thinking that they had miscommunicated but he was met by an empty house as his family was not there.

Police were then informed and a case of missing persons for all four was opened.



Gcebile, the wife, Vuyiswa (7), Telamene (5) and Ziyanda (3) are all missing.

Her family members informed Gcebile’s husband that she was not with them and other relatives have denied knowledge of her whereabouts with the children. Superintendent Khulani Mamba, the Chief Police Information and Communications Officer, confirmed the missing persons file which has been opened for four females.



“A mother and her three children have been reported missing by the father and we ask the public to help us locate them because the father is worried. The mother should also come back home if she is safe wherever she is,” Mamba said.