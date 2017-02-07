28 TRAFFICKED SWAZIS AMONG 72 RESCUED IN NEWCASTLE, SA

MBABANE – South Africa has always been the land of milk and honey for most Africans, but not for about 28 trafficked Swazis.



These were among 72 rescued people in Newcastle, South Africa. This was confirmed by the Anti-human Trafficking Head of Secretariat Nomphumelelo Lukhele in an interview yesterday.



According to reports from the Times Live website, Hawks Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said they received information indicating that foreign nationals were being held at a certain factory in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. The news website stated that a warrant was obtained and a search conducted. It was also revealed that preliminary investigations showed that the foreign nationals were brought into South Africa illegally and were exploited.



In an interview with the Times of Swaziland, Mhlongo said the 72 people were found in a textile factory and it was still unclear when they were trafficked into South Africa but their investigations revealed that the last group might have been taken there last month.

This is the same period when there were no travel documents available at the Ministry of Home Affairs. This, however, is not to suggest that the locals were trafficked because of the unavailability of the documents.



Making reference to the rescued people, Mhlongo said: “We are currently keeping them in a place of safety. We are working with other departments to ascertain the way forward.”



According to News 24, five suspects aged between 18 and 35 were arrested. They were charged with human trafficking and are due to appear in the Newcastle Magistrates Court next Monday. At the moment, it is unknown if any of the arrested suspects include the factory management. Mhlongo said the suspects had already appeared in court but the case had not yet been concluded.