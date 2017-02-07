E60 HIKE IN GRANTS PROPOSED FOR ELDERLY

MBABANE – Bogogo should not expect less than E60 like in their soon to be increased grants.



Following the announcement by His Majesty King Mswati III that next financial year social grants for the elderly and other vulnerable groups would be increased, the Deputy Prime Minister’s (DPM) office has revealed that it had proposed a E60 increment for the elderly.



The grants presently stand at E240 per month. The E60 proposal was confirmed by DPM Paul Dlamini, who said the Department of Social Welfare had proposed to the Planning and Budgeting Committee (PBC) the 25 per cent increase. “However, following His Majesty’s directive this may change but we do not know as this is entirely now in the hands of the Ministry of Finance,” said Dlamini yesterday.



He said he was hopeful though that the grants would stand at more than E300 following the King’s command, adding that he also was eagerly awaiting to hear the budget speech soon.



Dlamini said about 55 000 elderly were registered in the whole country, which would make the total monthly claim E16.5 million at the proposed E300 per individual.

The DPM said the proposed E60 increase could appear to be very little, but considering the government purse that is what they had proposed. “We have heard the concerns from the elderly and the nation at large and we have been working on the situation although it may not appear so,” said Dlamini.



He said they had embarked on numerous visits especially to the rural areas and the situation was sorrowful.

“The money does not even go to the elderly themselves, but they spend it on the many children whom they are forced to support,” said Dlamini.