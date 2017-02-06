SBIS’S ‘AWU MINE’ DIVORCING HUBBY

MBABANE – Almost two years after getting married, popular radio personality Nelisiwe Ntfombitanele Motsa, popularly known as ‘Awu mine’, is divorcing her husband.



This comes after Motsa, who is employed by the Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS), allegedly discovered that their marriage was based on untruths.



She, among other things, allegedly discovered that Dube was still married to another woman and was residing with her at Ludzeludze.

Motsa and her husband Roy Dube, who is a businessman, displayed love and affection for each other during their low-key wedding ceremony which was held at Cross Works Ministries housed at the Manzini National Library in March 2015.



Through her attorney Noncedo Ndlangamandla, Motsa has since filed an application in the High Court where she is seeking an order directing the Registrar of Births, Marriages and Deaths (BMD) to cancel the marriage between her and the businessman.

In her application, Motsa of Mashobeni in the Shiselweni Region describes the wedding between her and Dube as a ‘purported marriage’.

In motivating the application for the annulment of the marriage, the radio personality stated that on or about May 3, 2015 she entered into a civil rites marriage with Dube.



She alleged that after the marriage celebrations, she submitted the necessary documents to the Registrar of BMDs for a marriage certificate to be processed.

“However, upon making a follow-up on the issue, I was informed that one Tholakele Nxumalo had submitted a letter to the Registrar of BMDs opposing that I be issued with the marriage certificate,” alleged Motsa.





