CRIME SOARS AT SD, MOZ, SA INTERSECTION

ELUPHONDVWENI – There is a surge in criminal activities along the country’s eastern borderline, near the intersection of the Swaziland, Mozambique and South African borders.



According to reports from the South African media, crimes like smuggling of illicit goods and hijackings have soared in this area in recent times, rendering it one of the most crime ridden areas in Southern Africa.



The area in question is situated between the southern parts of Mozambique and the northern KwaZulu-Natal Province of South Africa - stretching from the Swaziland - Mozambique border to the Indian Ocean.



Blessed with a tranquil environment and wonderful scenery, the area is perfect for relaxation and appreciating the beauty of nature but recent criminal activities in the area mean that it has become too dangerous to visit. There are a few homesteads in the area, most of which are situated on the South African side, at a place called Manyiseni.



Although scattered, there are also homesteads on the Mozambican side but there are no homesteads on the Swaziland side, except for two government houses, which house cordon guards (Ministry of Agriculture employees responsible for preventing livestock from neighbouring countries from entering the country).



This publication has gathered that crime syndicates from the three countries have identified this area as a perfect hub for their criminal activities. It is understood that the area is now a safe haven for the smuggling of dagga, illegal cigarettes and stolen vehicles.



Hijackings have also increased since there are tourist attraction sites near the area which are usually visited by tourists, especially those from South Africa. These criminal gangs who operate in the area are reportedly heavily armed and have collaborators from the three countries, including Swaziland.