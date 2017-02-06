NO HEADACHE FOR FINANCE MINISTER UNTIL 2019 - PROPHET

MBABANE – It seems Swaziland’s financial problems are over, at least according to self-proclaimed Apostle Prophet Simon Fana Ngwenya of Chosen Family Church.



Ngwenya said the country would have money from this year to 2019. He was speaking during an interview at his church at Bethany, Matsapha last Friday.

“The minister of Finance would not complain about a deficit, at least until 2019,” said Ngwenya.



Ngwenya was conveying a message which he claimed was from God to the country and its authorities.

He said God had appeared to him in a vision and appointed him to be the country’s prophet.

He said God had told him to inform the country that no harm would ever come to Swaziland without him knowing. He said God had told him that He would reveal to him things before they happened.



Ngwenya cautioned the nation not to worry about the new president of the United States of America Donald Trump like other countries were.

He said Swaziland would be the destination for international investors and many countries will want to strengthen their relations with the country and bring in investors. “Swaziland will not be asking for much from other countries from now on,” said Ngwenya.



Ngwenya stressed that three years from now, poverty would be no more in the country. He said God had told him that the country would have a lot of rain until April and that He had confirmed to him that the drought was over.

He said the Minister of Agriculture would not have to worry about food security.