GOVT FORCING SWAZIS TO RISK THEIR LIVES

MBABANE – Due to the scarcity of travel documents and passports in the country, many Swazis have resorted to informal or illegal crossing points to cross the border.



This is despite the fact that they put themselves at risk as they might get shot by South African law enforcers.

Swaziland has been facing a crisis when it comes to the issuing of travel documents since late last year. Government apparently does not have enough money for adequate stock. For months, people who had applied for travel documents or passports have had to live with the unsavoury fact that the documents will be delayed.



Many have repeatedly visited the relevant government offices to find out if the documents they applied for had been processed. The answer is usually ‘no’. As a result, the public finds itself with no option but to seek illegal means to exit the country.



Investigations by the Times SUNDAY have revealed that the affected travellers wait for the departure of security personnel along the border fence to take chances and sneak in and out of the country. However, some are so desperate that they formally approach soldiers patrolling the boundary for permission to cross.



A member of the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) who was found close to the crossing point said the situation was so bad that every day, they see desperate Swazis trying to cross over to SA. Some even approach them, citing work and academic reasons.

He explained that even though they knew it was against the law to allow the citizens to illegally enter or exit the country, they were left with no choice but to allow them to travel, owing to the reported challenge.



