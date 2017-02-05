TEACHERS TO BUILD OWN MORTUARY

MANZINI – Swazi teachers will now own a mortuary, after adopting the over E10 million budget tabled by the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) Burial Scheme executive committee.



From the E10 300 605 budget, the expenditure projections total E15 006 644.

In the year 2015/16, the budget was at E8 million.



At least E4 million will be used to purchase land where the new mortuary will be built. The land has already been identified as per the instruction from the last Annual General Meeting (AGM).



However, it was not specified as to when the construction will begin but the committee promised that preparations were at an advanced stage.

The decision to construct such a structure was taken by over 2 000 teachers who attended the union’s AGM at the SNAT Centre in Manzini, opposite William Pitcher Training College yesterday.



The teachers agreed that the growth of the scheme required more space.

Currently, the union rents two offices, which come at a cost of E36 000 per annum. Mavis Simelane, the Treasurer, said the major reason it was a good move to have a mortuary was that local mortuaries were taking advantage of the situation as teachers had policies with them.



As part of the policy benefit, the union should pay for a casket provided by that particular funeral palour.

She said such a condition came with a ridiculous cost of between E25 000 to E30 000 per member.



“We all know that it cannot be more than E1 000 to have a body booked in when you come with your own casket or coffin but in this case, mortuary owners demand that they should also provide us with caskets. So in other words, the gap here is that we do not have our own facility.