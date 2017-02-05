WHERE ARE FORMER GLORY SCHOOLS?

MANZINI – It is highly possible that the 100 per cent pass rate obtained by some super schools in the country is not exactly based on quality.



This is the view of Samuel Nkambule, head teacher of Manzini Nazarene High School. Other heads of schools seem to agree.

Nkambule explained that the quality of academic results should not be measured by the attainment of the 100 per cent pass rate.



This is due to the fact that a school where all its pupils might have passed the external examination could still be ranked among poor performing schools in terms of quality.



The Times SUNDAY was interviewing certain public schools that used to attain the 100 per cent pass rate in external examinations.

The schools include among others Manzini Nazarene High School, St Michael’s High, Mankayane High School, Mhlatane High, Masundvwini High and Lusoti Primary School in Simunye.



Meanwhile, Nkambule went on to say there was a possibility or likelihood that the 100 per cent pass rate attained by certain schools was based on quantity.

He said the 100 per cent rate was okay but should be based on quality, not quantity.