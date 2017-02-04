KING INCREASES ELDERLY, OVC GRANTS

MBABANE – The lion has roared as elderly people will smile all the way to the bank. His Majesty King Mswati III has announced an increase in grant for elderly, people with disability and Orphaned and Vulnerable Children (OVC), starting from next month.



The King made this directive in his address at the State Opening of Parliament yesterday.

This has been defined as an answer to their prayers, as it was even brought to the attention of the King during the national dialogue known as Sibaya in August last year.

He said the government will continue to take care of the elderly.

“They are an important reference for guidance for this country, so each and every individual has a responsibility to look after them.”



Strategies



The King urged the nation to come up with strategies to complement government efforts to enable the creation of a befitting comfort for them during the remaining days of their lives.

“Let them rest knowing that the nation took very good care of them. we are pleased to inform the nation that social grants for bogogo nabomkhulu (the elderly), the orphaned and vulnerable children, together with those who are physically challenged, will be increased in the next financial year,” he said, a statement that attracted reactions among the people in the House.

Elderly people get E260 per month while the disabled get a grant of E200.



Last year there was no increase in the grant, something that resulted in an outcry and calls for review of the money.

And that was not the only good news, as His Majesty assured that people should not think they were just letting off steam at Ludzidzini Royal Cattle Byre as all the issues they raised are being dealt with.

He said, “We wish to thank the nation for utilising this opportunity.

There were several issues raised during the presentations and they were noted. The relevant structures will now monitor how they are taken forward.”

His Majesty said the country continued to pride itself in preserving a culture of dialogue to discuss national issues, irrespective of age, gender, religious affiliation or social status.

He added that the nation turned up in numbers at the highest decision making body in the land, sibaya.



Taking a look into 2016, the King said the year had a plethora of challenges as well as opportunities for the nation in a variety of sectors.

“Notwithstanding all these challenges, we stood together as a nation and supported one another. This was a clear testimony that the spirit of nationhood runs through the veins of every citizen.

“The good rains ushering us into 2017, therefore, serve as a well deserved blessing to emaSwati for staying united, upholding the peace and keeping the faith. God is surely answering our prayers and wiping away our tears.”