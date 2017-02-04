‘SANDS’ LEAVES GUESTS HEARTS SAYING ‘TIGI’

LOBAMBA – As he sang thrilling the guests during the official of opening of parliament, some of those who were seeing him for the first time referred him as ‘Umfana Wesihlabatsi’ (Boy of the Sand)

This is none other than Sandziso ‘Sands’ Matsebula, who left guests wanting more during his performance.



He was among the entertainers. Indeed his performance seemed to be one of the best and everyone enjoyed his set.

As soon as he was called to the stage, some of his fans gave him a round of applause while others screamed.

He performed two songs, not leaving the famous ‘Tigi’ track which most of the audience enjoyed. He first sang his song titled ‘Vuma’ and went on to sing ‘Tigi’.

During his performance, he stole the hearts of most of those who watched his set, leaving them wanting more.



After his performance those present mentioned that had it not been the presence of Their Majesties, they would have shouted for more songs from the artist.

Those who were seeing him for the first time were asking themselves if the artist was from South Africa because of his good performance.



They mentioned that they were excited to see him on stage, adding that the entertainment organisers made the right choice to invite the artist.

They said he was one artist who was famous and recognised even in South Africa. They felt it was a good thing to have him performing before Their Majesties.

Also performing was Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors, Come To Jesus and Glory of the Last Days, who all were at their best.



Each artist was allowed to perform two songs. Although some of artist wanted more time, some thought the songs they rendered were enough.