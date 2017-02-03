LAWYER: JUDGE, FATHER OFFERED US E15 000 TO SHOULDER BLAME

BABANE – Judge Mpendulo Simelane and his father are alleged to have offered E15 000 to erstwhile Chief Justice Michael Ramodibedi’s lawyer to shoulder the blame for the leaked King’s letter.



They allegedly wanted the lawyer, Sipho Mnisi, to assist by attesting that the document had been obtained from the former chief justice’s files and that he (Judge Simelane) lawyer had picked it from him.



The allegations are contained in a tell it all 13-page affidavit filed by Judge Mpendulo Simelane’s former lawyer Sipho Simelane.

The commission is yet to verify the contents of his affidavit.



Judge Simelane’s lawyer Sipho, had been called by the JSC to give a detailed explanation about how he got hold of the document after Judge Simelane alleged Sipho was the one who obtained it from his sources.

Giving a background of the matter, Sipho alleged that the suspended judge first asked him to lie that he came across the document during his research.



“I told him that would be the most comical lies I could tell. This was because the document in issue is not the sort of document that one could perhaps find at the university library. There was, therefore, no place where I could say I had gone there to research and picked up the documents,” said Sipho.



He stated that during his consultation with Judge Simelane prior to this day, he (Sipho) had mentioned that at some point in time he had given some legal advice to lawyer Mnisi on certain procedural issues during the handling of Ramodibedi’s matter.





. . .