INDVUNA WANTS TO SCRUTINISE IMBALI’S BREASTS

PIGG’S PEAK – “Only the breasts can help us determine if you have a child or not.”



This is according to Luvinjelweni Indvuna Makwayi Shabangu, who is of the view that Imbali should at least be clad in traditional regalia to show that they do not have children.



He was speaking to some of the female participants during a recruitment exercise carried out by the Umbutfo Swaziland Defense Force (USDF) at Pigg’s Peak Inkhundla yesterday.



His statement is, however, not a representation of USDF but he spoke on his own accord while identifying some of the girls.

“How can we know that some of you do not have children if you come fully dressed like this?” asked Shabangu.



Shabangu is one of the authorities who were tasked with identifying whether the participants were Swazis and whether they were members of the regiments, being Imbali or Ingatja. He advised the girls who listened attentively that this was not the time for Lutsango but ‘pure’ maidens who have never had children.



Lutsango is the women’s regiment, which includes women who are older and some who are either wives or have children. He asked the girls how any person would know if they had children since no one could tell by looking at how they were dressed.



Shabangu said when one was clad in traditional attire, the breasts were visible, making it easier to know whether one had a child or not.

“By looking at the breasts, we can tell that this person has left a baby at home,” he said.



He even asked what would happen if it was discovered later that some of them had children.

He said he could tell by merely looking at the breasts if that girl had a child or not. However, he did not elaborate further on the matter when addressing the female participants during the recruitment exercise.