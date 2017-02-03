TIMOTHY MYENI IN RSTP BOARD

MBABANE – He has had many doors shut in his face of late, but former Lubulini Member of Parliament (MP) and Ncadweni Christ

Ambassadors leader Timothy Myeni has been appointed into the RSTP Board.

RSTP is the acronym for the Royal Science and Technology Park, which is a parastatal under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).



Myeni’s appointment into the seven member board was confirmed by ICT Minister Dumisani Ndlangamandla.

In 2015, Myeni was declared undesirable by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs and as a result he would not be allowed into that country until 2020.



Locally, he has been involved in a battle over land for a church he wants to construct in Matsapha.

However, Myeni’s gods smiled upon him as he joins highly-qualified professionals into the RTSP Board, which is chaired by Professor Musa A. Dube.



The vice chairperson of the Board is another highly qualified professional.

Dr Rejoice Maseko and Dr Velephi Maseko. Another professional is Professor Cebsile Magagula, who is a member and Draughtsman.

Attorney Ndzingeko Dlamini is also a member of the Board.

The rest of the members are Ndumiso Ngozo and Myeni.



The board has been appointed into office for a period of three years and is expected to vacate office on October 25, 2019.



