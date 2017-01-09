NURSE FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER VEHICLE

PIGG’S PEAK – Mystery surrounds the demise of a nurse, Silvia Mhlanga-Dlamini, who was found dead inside her vehicle.



Her lifeless body was on the passenger seat of the vehicle while the driver’s door was still open.

It is also alleged the vehicle’s engine was running at the time the body was discovered in the vehicle.

Her clothes are also said to have appeared muddy, giving an impression of some struggle prior to her death.



A frantic call was made to the police at around midnight on Saturday but by the time the police arrived, the woman, who is said to be about 50 years old, had already died. It is alleged the nurse may also have called a friend for help and police were also eventually informed.

It is still not clear what exactly caused the death of the woman though the police are not ruling out anything, including foul play.

Dlamini was described as very caring nurse based at the Maguga Clinic.



She was also said to be a worshiper at the Jesus Calls Worship Centre which is situated near her house at The Glen Township.

Songs of worship from the Jesus Calls Worship Centre could be heard in the distance yesterday as friends and relatives began to gather at her house seeking answers concerning her death. Dlamini is said to have stayed around The Glen Town Ship and the incident allegedly happened around midnight.



It is alleged there were no visible wounds on her body.

The police, however, have not ruled out the possibility that she may have been attacked, such as through stranglulation. They have also not ruled out the possibility that an ailment could have caused her death.