SEC RESUMES POWER GENERATION

MBABANE – For what could be sweet melody to the ears of Swaziland consumers, SEC has resumed power generation in the country following the recently received rainfall.



SEC is an acronym for the Swaziland Electricity Company.

Following the recently experienced drought situation in the SADC region, SEC stopped electricity generation at all generating points.

The Acting Managing Director (MD) of SEC, Meshack Kunene, said they used water to generate electricity in the country and due to water shortages, all their power generation equipment were at a standstill.



SEC Corporate Communications Manager Sifiso Dhlamini said they could state that Luphohlo Dam is one metre away from overflowing.

“As a result, we are now generating at Ezulwini Hydro Power station using water from Luphohlo even after our normal peak hours,” said Dhlamini.



He added that as much as they were reserving the water from Luphohlo Dam for the high season which is the June, July and August period, their generation was solemnly for maintaining the water levels.



“We continue to import a large share of our electricity from neighbouring countries. We, therefore, encourage customers to continue using electricity wisely to avoid an excessive increase in demand that may result to load-shedding,” he said.

The corporate communications manager added that unfortunately, they were not at liberty to disclose the agreements entered into between the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) and SEC on the use of water from Luphohlo Dam. He was responding to the question whether SWSC would have to abandon its water sourcing project from Luphohlo Dam as Hawane Dam, where the company originally sourced water, was also speedily recovering in terms of water levels.