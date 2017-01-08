HEAVY RAINS CAUSE E2M DAMAGE

MBABANE – Extremely heavy rains that fell in Mbabane and other parts of country on Friday caused damage estimated at over E2 million at a company situated at the Sidwashini Industrial Sites.



Nzalo Engineering Workshop was crushed by a 20 metre long wall, damaging equipment worth over E2 million in the process. This included property, like vehicle engine parts, belonging to clients.

The wall is about three metres high.



The spine-chilling incident, which is a rude welcome to the new year for the workshop owner, occurred on Friday night at a place affectionately known as ‘KaNoyana’ next to Bling Tyre Shop.

Nzalo Engineering Investments is owned by Isaiah Msibi, who resides at Fonteyn in Mbabane. The two-year-old business has five personnel on its payroll, apart from the owner.

It is believed that the wall belonging to Bling Tyre Shop fell over the workshop’s roofing which in turn fell over the E2 million worth of engineering machinery.



When the Times SUNDAY team arrived at the scene, the workshop’s employees and people from neighbouring businesses were found trying to remove some of the remains of the roofing from the damaged building.

However, their efforts were fruitless. It was during that time when a bulldozer was provided by the owner of the premises. For three hours, it tried but still there was no sight of the buried equipment which included car parts and the heavy plant material.



According to the workshop owner, a skimming machine, milling machine, washing machine (for washing serviced tools), lathe machine, presser machine, machine attachments, sand and blast machine, compressor and a welding machine were some of the equipment that were not spared from the damage.



The visibly stressed businessman said he only got to know about the accident in the morning (yesterday) after he was called by his neighbour in the workplace.

“We were also set to open today as we have a lot of work to do since our clientele has grown tremendously over the past two years. With that said, it is clear that I will be swimming in debt because of the damaged material belonging to my customers.”



He added, “I am so traumatised by this, I just don’t know what to do particularly because this was my sole income generator. However, since this was caused by a wall belonging to Bling Tyre Shop, I am sure they will have to compensate me in one way or the other. They are a big company judging by their car rental business, plus, they are not renting out the premises unlike me.”