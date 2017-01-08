DOG PAYS LAST RESPECTS TO ‘HAISO’

A dog pays its last respects to its owner.

EZULWINI – Every dog has its day, no matter how sad that day will be.



The adage ‘a dog is man’s best friend’ was also confirmed yesterday when a dog named ‘Sport’ was part of the funeral proceedings of its owner, Sifiso ‘Haiso’ Dlamini.

The dog was not just part of the funeral proceedings but went as far as the burial site where it witnessed the lowering of Sifiso’s coffin into the grave.



Some mourners attempted to remove it but it stayed on, on the top side of the open grave as Sifiso’s coffin was lowered.

A pastor who was at the sombre event commented, saying the dog was showing its loyalty to its owner.

He suggested that it should be allowed to paying its last respects to its dear friend.



Meanwhile, the family of the deceased is demanding answers on why and how the accident that led to his death occurred.

They are demanding that the driver of the kombi, who survived the accident, assists them with information on the above questions.

This, they feel, will help bring closure on Sifiso’s death.



This transpired yesterday during the funeral of Sifiso, a popular figure in the Mlindazwe community.

Mourners said they were shocked that Sifiso, who was also popularly known as ‘Haiso’ among his peers in the football and social circles, lost his life in the accident that happened at about 6am on the day.

“This was too early in the day. We want to know what happened. What caused the accident?” said Phila Nkambule who is Sifiso’s cousin.



Sifiso was one of the five people who died in the accident that occurred in Elangeni, near Ezulwini in the morning of Thursday, December 29, 2016. He was a passenger in a doomed minibus whose driver lost control and knocked down a waiting room.

The accident resulted in the death of five passengers on the spot while the driver survived.