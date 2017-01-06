BUSINESSMAN NQABA DLAMINI THREATENED TO BEAT ME UP – CEO

EZULWINI – Chief Executive Officer of Ezulwini Town Board Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula has alleged that businessman Nqaba Dlamini threatened to beat him up.



This was after the CEO allegedly wrote him a letter demanding that he removes water tanks he had placed at an area that was outside the boundaries of his plot situated at the fast-growing town.

Matsebula made the allegations during his fourth appearance before the commission of inquiry yesterday.



The veracity of the allegations is yet to be determined by the commissioners and all parties remain innocent until the finalisation of the inquiry.

Nqaba is the same man who allegedly colluded with the Town Board’s former Inspector of Works, Dumisa Zwane, where the businessman ended up developing a plot into eight flats when the agreement with the organisation had been four.



Matsebula alleged that when he informed Nqaba that he was flouting the rules of the town board and asked him to remove the tanks, the businessman told him in no uncertain terms that he was not going to do that.

He alleged that when Nqaba threatened him, he called his security guard who assisted him but that he then visited his office again over the same issue.



“I told him that he had placed the tanks on the town board’s no-man’s land, which was against the Building Act whose aim is to avoid informal structures,” Matsebula alleged.

To justify his allegation, Matsebula then shared a conversation which the two had when the businessman visited his office to discuss the issue for the second time. In the conversation, the man said to be Nqaba is heard telling Matsebula that he had put up the tanks in order to address the water problem which was affecting his client being the American Embassy.



“If you want to do something that is outside the boundaries of your property, it is simple, you just have to write a letter to the council and apply. All I am doing is ensuring that procedures are followed,” Matsebula is heard saying during the conversation.

As the conversation continues, The man said to be Nqaba accuses the CEO of being used by people to sabotage him and insists that he was not going to remove the tanks. “Ningamane ngiyo-appealer to the minister noma ngiboshwe,” the man is heard saying.