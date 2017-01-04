NGCOSENI THE WORST WITH 166 FAILURES

MANZINI – For the first time in many years, Ngcoseni Central High School has recorded the worst Junior Certificate (JC) results with a high number of failures – 166.



Teachers blame it on the chaotic situation which was caused by pupils addicted to drugs, mainly dagga.

The school was also the worst performing in 2015 JC results as it recorded a total of 94 failures, 43 Third Class passes, 37 Second Class passes, only four First Class passes and no Merit.



In last year’s JC exams, the school obtained position 259 with no Merit, three First Class passes and 35 Second Class passes. It had 25 Third Class passes and 166 failures. The failures percentage is 72.81, while the pass rate stood at 27.19 per cent as the total pupils were 228. Some of the teachers who were interviewed said the environment at the school was not conducive for working.

One of the teachers, who preferred to remain anonymous, said there was chaos in the school, especially in the Form III classes where 78 pupils were repeating.



Out of the 94 failures which were recorded in 2015, 78 of them returned to repeat the class and were given two classes as the spaces in Form III were filled by those who were coming from Form II. The teacher said the school was characterised by chaotic scenarios and incidents where pupils would be caught with drugs, especially dagga. He said other pupils used to carry weapons when coming to school, something which brought fear among the teachers.

“We have had a number of cases where pupils refused to take punishment from their teachers and in some instances threaten the educators with death,” the teacher said.