ONCE REJECTED 31-YEAR- OLD MUM GETS A MERIT

MANZINI – The former pupil from Sebenta Informal school, who made a name for herself after passing her Grade VII with flying colours at the age of 29, has done it again.



Lydia Nakuze, a mother of three who is now 31 years old and originally from Rwanda, sat for her Junior Certificate (JC) exam last year and obtained a merit pass.

Nakuze is the same pupil who was rejected by several schools in the country because of her age.



She was eventually accepted at Mbekelweni Lutheran High School by the then school’s Head teacher ,Mduduzi Bhembe.

Bhembe was later suspended as the head teacher of the school and also President of the Swaziland Principals Association (SWAPA).

The pupil sat for her Grade VII three years ago and obtained a merit pass. She arrived in the country in 2011 and stayed with his unemployed father in a rented flat in Ezulwini.



Bhembe, in earlier interview, had said he admitted Nakuze using the Ministry of Education and Training’s School Guide Regulations and Procedure, Appendix B 4.1 (d), which stipulated that no person above the age of 17 years should be admitted to Form I without liaising with the ministry.



“Nakuze is now one of our pupils pending the response from the ministry because after talking to her, we wrote a letter to the ministry. She is allowed to go to class as long as she is prepared,” Bhembe said at the time.

According to one of the teachers at the school, Nakuze had been excelling in her studies for the past three years and she was a well-behaved pupil, who always respected teachers and other pupils.