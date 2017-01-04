TOP PUPIL EYES MINING INDUSTRY

BHUNYA – KaBoyce top pupil Nontobeko Nobuhle Magagula wants to tap into the mining industry.



She wants to study Mining Engineering upon completing high school. Nontobeko got aggregate of 95 per cent at position two, while her toughest competitor in class, Muhle Khumalo, scored aggregate 94 per cent at position three.



She said she had developed a huge interest in mining when she started learning about minerals and geological occurrences. She said she felt ecstatic about her achievement as it was something she had not expected.



“I did expect to be among the top 50 pupils and this is great news,” she said.

Nosipho attributed her success to God, family and her teachers. She said when studying she would first pray to ask for guidance from God that He directs her to pick the right topics. On the other hand, she said her teachers supported and pushed her really hard.



She said she used every little time she had to look at her books, even when travelling in the kombi. “I would sleep each time I got home then wake up at 10pm to eat then wash my face to refresh and study.”



Nosipho said she was not expecting anything from her mom as she was doing it for herself and not parents.

Her mother, Zinhle Magagula, who is an attorney, said she was happy about the career path taken by her daughter. “I would actually not advise her to become a lawyer,” she said with a smile.