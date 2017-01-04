EZULWINI CEO ACCUSES FORMER INSPECTOR OF ATTEMPTED FRAUD

EZULWINI – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ezulwini Town Board, Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula, has accused former Inspector of Works Dumisa Zwane of attempted fraud.



During his third appearance before the commission of inquiry yesterday, the CEO said Zwane was a stuntman who could fit perfectly well in the role of the once popular Rambo of American movies.

Zwane is the same man who wept uncontrollably during his appearance before the commission a few weeks ago where he accused former Councillor Zweli Jele of being a devil.



While sharing different old quotations with the commissioners, the CEO alleged that Zwane had a tendency of committing illegal acts when it came to procurement of services of the organisation.



“He was one person that you had to keep an eye on all the time and not take anything for granted. He did everything fast and would make you sign for the purchase of material or equipment yet not all was real. Most of the quotations were fake,” Matsebula alleged.



These are allegations whose veracity is yet to be determined by the commissioners.

He alleged that Zwane played a role in the controversial developing of an area situated at Mantenga which had initially been approved for the construction of four flats but ended up being eight.



The CEO alleged that the developer, Nqaba Dlamini, admitted in a recorded conversation that he and Zwane committed the act of changing the plan for the project from four flats to eight and that they were aware that what they were doing was wrong.