‘MTHUNZI HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH KABOYCE PERFORMANCE’

MBABANE – “Mthunzi had nothing to do with the good performance of KaBoyce pupils.”



These were the words of KaBoyce High School Head teacher Lungelo Nhlengetfwa after the school topped in the Junior Certificate (JC) results.

Simon Mthunzi recently retired as head teacher at the school.



According to Nhlengetfwa, it was the teachers who were determined and hard working, which is why the school continued to produce good results even after Mthunzi’s departure.



Interviewed yesterday at the school, Nhlengetfwa said it was the head teacher who left the school, not the teachers who did what they had to do.

“They continued in the same manner in which they did even during the time of the former head teacher.

“We will continue to produce good results even next year and the years to follow,” he said.



Nhlengetfwa highly commended the teachers and said they had no time to waste as they were always determined to teach.

“The teachers have sacrificed a lot, they sometimes conduct classes from as early as 7am and would teach during weekends when necessary, which is not done in most schools,” he said.



Nhlengetfwa added that the teachers ensured that on the first day of school, unlike many other schools, the teachers start conducting lessons.

He refuted allegations that they only accepted best performing pupils from primary level at the school.

He said they used a certain criterion to admit pupils to the school which had nothing to do with the result they obtained after sitting for Grade VII final examinations.