‘BRING 3RD CLASS PUPILS’

MBABANE – Unlike in past years when pupils who obtained Third Class passes in the Grade VII examination were shunned by various schools, some schools have stated that they will admit them.



High schools such as Mater Dolorosa, Woodlands, Mhlatane and others, who are still continuing with the admission process, have called upon pupils who obtained Third Class passes to come to them.



Woodlands High School Head teacher, Lizzy Manyatsi said they still had spaces in Form I. She said they had space for 120 pupils and the admission process had already begun. Most schools have a criterion for admitting pupils but Woodlands High School has none of that sort as they admit every child, regardless of their passing grade.



“Here we believe that every child deserves a chance, regardless of the grade they have obtained. However, there are some instances where the grade matters. If the pupil obtained very poor grades, then that is when we decide to start admitting others first, and if there is still space available thereafter, we attend to him/her,” Manyatsi said.



The school has dedicated three days to admitting Form I pupils, starting from yesterday to Thursday.

“Since the Form III results will be out soon, we have planned that by the time pupils come looking for places in Form IV, we will be ready for them. This will allow us to deal with them specifically. Three days will be allocated for admitting them as well,” she said. However, if the pupils are still coming after the three days and the spaces are still available, Manyatsi said they would continue admitting both Form I and IV pupils simultaneously.