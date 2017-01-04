‘IT’S ALL GOSSIP, SLANDER’

Ezulwini Town Board CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula during his second appearance before the commission of inquiry yesterday. (Pics: Ntombi Mhlongo)

EZULWINI – “There are situations where you hear gossip about people who are dating but it becomes a problem when there is no proof.”



These were the words of Ezulwini Town Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula when he made his second appearance before the commission of inquiry yesterday.



Matsebula was responding to allegations that he was involved in intimate relationships with his subordinates, including the Town Planner Zwakele Dlamini and one Xoli Sibandze, a former employee. Before responding to the allegations, Matsebula enlightened the commission by stating that it was important to talk about something and the proof of it instead of focusing on gossip and slander.



He made an example of when he joined the organisation and was informed of a senior employee who allegedly used to be visited by a male companion in the office.

According to him, staff members relayed to him that during the visits they would find the office in a mess with tables upside down.



He alleged that he did not make conclusions on the issue until a time when there was a reported blocking of a sewage at the organisation’s premises. Even though he did not name what was found, he alleged that they discovered something which raised suspicions that a lot had been going on in the office of the employee.



“I did not make that a big issue, which is why I did not even rush to the newspapers because I did not have the proof. I wouldn’t want to waste my energy on something that I cannot prove,” Matsebula said.





