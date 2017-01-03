SBIS’S GCINANGAYE STOLE MY HUSBAND – WOMAN

MBABANE – A woman has accused Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS) Deputy Director Gcinangaye Tsabedze of stealing her husband.



The husband is a surbodinate to Tsabedze at SBIS.

This is an allegation made by Thobile Gamedze, who was recently reported to have gone berserk and damaged windows at Tsabedze’s flat.

While vandalising the SBIS’s Deputy Director’s place of abode, Thobile was accusing Tsabedze of harbouring her husband, Director Gamedze.



She alleged that the duo was in a sexual relationship due to groans and moans she once heard, insinuating that the two were having sexual intercourse.

The husband is a technician at SBIS.

Thobile is not only accusing Tsabedze of harbouring her husband but further alleging that the duo is in an intimate relationship.



This was disclosed during a peace-binding process between her and Tsabedze, which is being conducted by Mbabane Magistrate Sifiso Vilakati. The peace- binding comes after Tsabedze opened a case against Thobile and her son at the Mbabane Police Station, whom she alleged were harassing her.



In her recorded statement, Thobile said her husband was no longer spending time with his family due to the alleged extra -marital affair with Tsabedze. She further claimed that due to the current situation, Gamedze was unable to fulfil his obligations as a husband.



She said Gamedze was hardly present at the compound situated along the STBC road in Mbabane.

These are allegations contained in Thobile’s statements, in the peace-binding process.

In one instance, she alleged that her husband had to sign an affidavit so that their children could travel to South Africa; however, this became impossible as Tsabedze had allegedly harboured Gamedze.

In her statement to Magistrate Vilakati, Thobile alleged that she had evidence in the form of pictures, to substantiate the allegations against the SBIS deputy director and her husband.