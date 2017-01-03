99 POLICE OFFICERS GET PROMOTIONS

MBABANE – National Commissioner of Police Isaac Mmemo Magagula has announced the promotion of 99 police officers.



The list of the promoted officers had been dispatched to all police branches, police stations, police posts and in all the places where the officers had been stationed.

Deputy Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed the promotions.



She said over 30 female police officers were promoted.

This means over 30 per cent of female officers were part of the staff the commissioner announced were promoted.

Some of the notable officers who have been promoted are Richard Mngomezulu, who is Director Operations and Territorial Policing.

He has been promoted from senior assistant commissioner to assistant national commissioner.



Christopher Shongwe, the SADC Police Component – Botswana has been elevated from Assistant Commissioner to Senior Assistant Commissioner and Paul Zishwili, Officer In-Charge of Prime Minister (PM)’s Escorts And Security Detail, was promoted from Senior Superintendent to Assistant Commissioner.



Patrick Mavimbela, Deputy Commandant Police College and Wendy Hleta, Regional Commissioner in Shiselweni, have also been promoted from Senior Superintendent to Assistant Commissioners.

According to the national commissioner, the promotions are aimed at enabling the Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) service to continue discharging its mandate to the Swazi nation with the expected degree of efficiency and professionalism.

The promotions are with effect from January 3, 2017, which is today.



For other ranks, five officers were promoted from being superintendents to senior superintendents while another five were promoted from assistant superintendents to superintendents.

Seven police officers were elevated from the rank of inspector to assistant superintendent and 10 officers were promoted from the rank of sergeant to inspector.



There were a total of 16 police officers who were promoted from being sergeants to assistant inspectors.