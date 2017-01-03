‘NEVER BLAME OTHERS FOR YOUR CHALLENGES’

MANZINI – After drowning in tribulations, Gideon Dlamini, the former Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade, has registered his faith that God will break the yoke of any trouble.



Speaking in his capacity as a reverend during crossover services held at Kukhanyokusha Church in Zion in Manzini, Dlamini said as far as he understood the Bible, it was folly for a believer to accuse other people when faced with challenges.



“Some people may gossip to the extent that your CD-4 count is affected. Some live to oppress others but do not lose sight of your Creator because He is the one who sent His son to proclaim release to the captives.”

Dlamini seemed to be well understood by the congregants,who did not want to miss any of his words following the challenges he faced while he was a Cabinet minister, some which resulted in him being fired as a minister.

He was accused of corruption-related charges; however, Chief Justice Bheki Maphalala disapproved of his arrest after an intense scrutiny of the instrument used to arrest Dlamini.



The former minister encouraged the members of the church to stand firm and always make sure that the power of darkness does not overcome them.

He made an example that spectacles were used to improve sight but some people seem to be using dirty glasses as they always see dirt with the glasses.



He supported his New Year’s message with by the Word of God taken from the book of Matthew 11:25-30 where it reads; At that time Jesus said; ‘I praise you, Father, Lord of Heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and learned, and revealed them to little children. Yes, Father, for this is what you were pleased to do. ‘All things have been committed to me by my Father. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal ‘Him. ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light’.”



He added that despite the challenges known to the people there were other challenges at his homestead.

“I have a reason to thank God as we head into 2017. He has been with me and my family who suffered from sicknesses. However, we are all healthy now,” he said.