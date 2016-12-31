SWAZI MOBILE WINS MOBILE LICENCE

MBABANE – Swazis have won. That was the declaratory statement from Swazi Mobile Limited’s Victor Gamedze following the Swaziland Communications Commission (SCCOM) decision to award the company an operating licence.



The decision was announced yesterday. This means Swazi Mobile will be authorised to roll out a national network and provide voice, data and value added services on a national basis.



The decision confirms Swazi Mobile Limited to be the third telecommunications service provider in the country, joining Swazi MTN Limited and the Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC).



Gamedze, who is not new to the telecommunications industry, was modest in his response as he said it would be wrong if he were to celebrate and state what the company’s plans for the future were.



He respectfully declined to take for Swazi Mobile’s success by winning the tender, beating Mauirtius Telecom Limited, sdnet – a partnership between Data Network Services (Pty) Limited and Ndlaphu Financial Services (Pty), and The Viettel Global Investment Joint Stock Company.

Instead he paid respect to the people of Swaziland he said were behind the company as it belonged to them and not him alone.

“This is for the people of Swaziland because they are the ones who prayed for it to happen and only assigned me to go and bid on their behalf. They had belief in that I would succeed because I’m already in the field, so if there is anyone to thank then it’s the people of Swaziland.”



Following the company’s success in winning the tender, Gamedze said this was an opportunity for Swazis to be part of big business and also participate in it. He noted that in most instances Swazis limited themselves to smaller projects and were seemingly afraid of getting involved in big business.