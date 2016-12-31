RELATIVES RUSH TO HOSPITAL TO IDENTIFY CRASH VICTIMS

MBABANE - Following the horrific Toyota Quantum accident, which occurred on Thursday, the names of the five people who lost their lives have been revealed.



Yesterday relatives of the victims of the accident went to the Mbabane Government Hospital to identify the bodies.

As expected, most of them were in a sombre mood as they couldn’t hold back tears.

They were found seated outside the mortuary benches in numbers, while giving moral support to one another.

Also spotted at the mortuary were police who were accompanying the relatives.



Obviously still shocked and in pain, most of the relatives were not able to attend to questions from the media.

According to reliable sources, a post mortem was conducted on one of the dead bodies.



The accident occurred during the morning hours at Elangeni along the Mbabane-Manzini highway, leaving the five people dead.

The Quantum was driven by Siboniso Shabangu while his brother, Sebenele, was the conductor. The latter died on the spot while his brother is recuperating and receiving treatment at Mbabane Government Hospital.



According to an eyewitness who spoke to our sister publication the Times of Swaziland, the vehicle was moving at a high speed and the driver lost control of it.

The witness said the quantum veered off the road onto the embankment next to Elangeni Primary School before it smashed into the waiting room next to the road.