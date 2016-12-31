DON’T LET ANGER CONTROL YOU – PM

Swazi TV CEO Bongani Dlamini showing the prime minister around the televison station’s studios during the tour. (Pics: Zwelihle Sukati)

MBABANE – “The humility shown to us by Jesus should reflect in our desire for continuous self-improvement as we go through our lives.”



This was part of government’s statement for the new year issued by Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini yesterday.

The pm urged the nation to let those resolutions for the new year be of great significance. The pm said one example was that we should all avoid at all costs letting anger control us and harm others.



Gender-based violence, he continued to say, must be despised for what it is. “Real men do not abuse the physically weaker sex. If losing the love of your life makes you angry then seek help from your church rather than resort to violence. And where you see violence please report it to the authorities.”



The head of government said sweeping such incidents under the carpet never resolves but rather merely postpones for later occurrence. The pm also urged the nation to take pride in driving safely, saying if one though driving recklessly impresses others, ‘get real and understand that all it does is cause death and serious injury’.



Again, also speaking on reckless driving, Dlamini said the safe and considerate driver must be visibly admired by showing appreciation at every opportunity when one sees good manners on the roads and remember that just one life lost is one too many, and irreparably damages the lives of near ones or dear ones.



The pm went on to plead with the nation to resolve in doing a good deed to someone every day, especially to those who are physically, medically or financially less well off than yourself.