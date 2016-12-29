3 BROTHERS ARRESTED FOR BEATING MALUME TO DEATH

MANZINI – A 58-year-old man of Mliba died in a gruesome manner after he was assaulted and set alight allegedly by his nephews who linked him to the death of their mother.



Thabiso, Mbongeni and Simon Zubuko, whose mother is said to have died under questionable circumstances, are said to have consulted with a soothsayer who reportedly told them that their uncle was to blame for their mother’s ill-health while she was still alive.



The sons are alleged to have made a vow that if their mother died, they would kill their uncle on the same day.

They allegedly held the belief that he was bewitching their mother. A few days later, after consulting the prophet, a call came in late in the evening informing one of them that their mother had died.



Their mother was staying with one of her elders in Ezulwini, who was nursing her.

On the same night, the men set for their uncle’s house at Mliba to avenge their mother’s death.

The siblings live within the same area as their uncle.



One of the men woke up his younger brother, Thabiso and sent him to fetch an axe. He allegedly later went on to wake his other brother up and delivered to him the news of their mother’s passing. He is then reported to have reminded him of the vow they had previously made should their mother die.



In the thick of the night, the men are alleged to have knocked on their uncle’s door, demanding that he open it or they would break it. The uncle is reported to have hesitated, demanding to know why they wanted to speak to him so late at night. The uncle eventually opened the door.