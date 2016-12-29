FRUSTRATED PS WAITING IN SA FOR CONSIGNMENT OF PASSPORTS

MBABANE – Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs Anthony Masilela has found himself is in the same shoes as the desperate citizens who have, for days, been queuing for travel documents.



This is because Masilela is also in Johannesburg, South Africa where he is patiently awaiting delivery or clearance of the travel documents which have reportedly been shipped by the manufacturer from the United Kingdom.

Just like the affected citizens who have been making daily follow-ups on the availability of the travel documents, the PS has also been travelling to the Republic of South Africa from as early as last week to make follow-ups on the non-delivery of the passports.



It has almost been a month since government has been making promises to the hundreds of Swazis who had gone to the ministry to obtain the travel documents. Reliable sources told this publication that about 20 000 of the documents were expected. The prevailing situation has now resulted in the PS not wanting to commit himself on the exact date of delivery of the travel documents in the country.



“I do not want to raise the hopes of Swazis and state that they will arrive tomorrow only to find that we have failed to deliver,” said Masilela.

He said he had personally taken it upon himself to travel to the airport to await the cargo, because if he were to depend on making phone calls with the parties involved, it would give rise to a situation where the travel documents could even be delivered next year.

Masilela said the delay was further caused by the fact that Tuesday, December 27, 2016, was a holiday in South Africa following the Christmas holiday.