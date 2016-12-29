MUM, MOB BUST 59-YEAR-OLD MAN RAPING GIRL (15)

MBABANE - All she wanted was food but she allegedly got raped in the process.



This is the story of a 15-year-old girl who has been left with permanent physical and emotional scars after being allegedly raped by a neighbour.

The neighbour has been identified as 59-year-old Timothy Mthembu, who allegedly told police that ‘yintfombi yami lena’ when they were questioning him for allegedly raping the minor early this week.



The shocking incident took place on Monday at KaPhobane area, which is situated at Ngudzeni in the Shiselweni region.

A resident of the area who spoke to this newspaper said the survivor, who is a Grade VI pupil at Lulakeni Primary School, was with her friends when they made a stop at Mthembu’s homestead to request to pick okra leaves (ligusha) in his fields.



The resident said instead of giving them the permission to pick the okra leaves, Mthembu allegedly provided a soccer ball which he gave to the girl’s friends to play with while he went with the minor girl into his house.

Seeing that their friend had been locked for quite some time inside the house and was not coming out, the friends raised the alarm by going to report to her mother who was not far from the homestead.



“The mother responded very fast by rushing to the homestead and was accompanied by her older children and other residents,” said the source who was one of those who rushed to the homestead upon hearing that there was noise.

After forcing their way into the house, the mother together with the mob found the man on top of the young girl and beat him up.

“At first he did not open and we were forced to use stones to vandalise the house, especially the windows.





