3 FAMILY MEMBERS DIE AS LIGHTNING STRIKES FIVE

KAKHOLWANE – The Christmas weekend ended in tragedy for a family after three of their members died after being struck by a bolt of lightning.



In fact, five people were struck by the lightning, including a man who had come to assist the four siblings after seeing them sprawled on the ground.

Two of the five victims are currently fighting for their lives in hospital.



The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Kakholwane at a homestead situated about 800 metres away from Kakholwane Royal Kraal.

The deceased have been identified as Thembeka Tsabedze (9), Philile Ndlangamandla (13) and Melase Masinga (14). Thembeka had just passed Grade IV at Nain Primary School while Philile and Melase, who share a mother, were supposed to go to Grade VII.

The survivors are Sebenele Sikhondze (10) who is going to Grade IV next year and Almon Msibi, who is estimated to be in his early 40s.

Mbongeni Sikhondze, one of the senior members of the family, said when the incident took place, the four children were cooking meat as per the instruction given to them.



He said when the lightning struck, the children were preparing to cook the meat as it was uncooked when they arrived at the scene.

He said the lightning bolt was quite intense as the victims were thrown out of the hut they were in.